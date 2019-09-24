A Wantagh man was arrested on menacing and harassment charges after, police said, he threatened his neighbors with a shotgun and threw barbells through their house windows while screaming threats at them as part of "an ongoing dispute."

Nassau County police did not characterize the dispute Tuesday. They said the suspect, after his arrest Monday, was taken to a hospital for treatment and evaluation.

Police said the suspect, Joseph Magistro, 33, of Bayview Avenue, "became enraged with his neighbors" and went to the front of their home with a black shotgun in hand, throwing the barbells through their windows. He then broke a back window at the home as "he screamed and verbally threatened to cause physical injury to the victims" using the shotgun, police said.

The victims, identified as a 62-year-old woman and a 17-year-old male, were able to secure themselves inside the home and weren't injured, police said. They called 911 to report the alleged attack, which took place at about 3:30 p.m.

Magistro was charged with two counts of second-degree menacing, two counts of second-degree aggravated harassment, third-degree criminal trespass, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree criminal mischief. He is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday in First District Court, Hempstead.