Wantagh man threatened neighbors with shotgun, police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A Wantagh man was arrested on menacing and harassment charges after, police said, he threatened his neighbors with a shotgun and threw barbells through their house windows while screaming threats at them as part of "an ongoing dispute."

Nassau County police did not characterize the dispute Tuesday. They said the suspect, after his arrest Monday, was taken to a hospital for treatment and evaluation.

Police said the suspect, Joseph Magistro, 33, of Bayview Avenue, "became enraged with his neighbors" and went to the front of their home with a black shotgun in hand, throwing the barbells through their windows. He then broke a back window at the home as "he screamed and verbally threatened to cause physical injury to the victims" using the shotgun, police said.

The victims, identified as a 62-year-old woman and a 17-year-old male, were able to secure themselves inside the home and weren't injured, police said. They called 911 to report the alleged attack, which took place at about 3:30 p.m.

Magistro was charged with two counts of second-degree menacing, two counts of second-degree aggravated harassment, third-degree criminal trespass, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree criminal mischief. He is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday in First District Court, Hempstead. 

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

