An alleged drunken driver seriously injured a person operating a lawn mower Friday afternoon in Fort Salonga, authorities said.
Police said Nicholas Pineda-Maldonado, 58, was operating a stand-behind lawn mower on Sunken Meadow Road in the roadway about 4:30 p.m. when he was struck by a 2008 Saturn driven by Eugene Coyne, 69, of Kings Park, that was traveling south on Sunken Meadow Road near Trescott Path.
Pineda-Maldonado was taken to Saint Catherine of Siena Medical Center in Smithtown for treatment of serious injuries, police said.
Coyne was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and was scheduled for arraignment Saturday at First District Court in Central Islip, police said.
Police said the vehicle was impounded for a safety check.
