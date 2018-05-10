Suffolk County police said they are looking for a man driving a white pickup truck who menaced a woman with what appeared to be a handgun as her children were getting off a bus in Ronkonkoma last month.

It happened at 3:50 p.m. on April 24 on Johnson Avenue, police said.

The pickup could be a 1988 to 1998 GMC Sierra with a single cab, a yellow light or light bar on the cab, and it might have a partial license plate of HUV, police said.

Police had no information on what kind of bus the children were getting off.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.