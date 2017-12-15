A group of men beat another man in a park in Valley Stream and stole his iPhone 7, Nassau County police said.

Police said four or five men approached the victim about 5 p.m. Thursday in Hendrickson Park on Merrick Road, police said.

The victim was punched in the face, and was punched and kicked as he lay on the ground, police said.

He was taken by private auto to a hospital for treatment of abrasions to his face and a finger, police said.

The attackers were about 17 to 24 years old, police said.

Anyone with information on the crime was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.