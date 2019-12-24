TODAY'S PAPER
Suffolk police searching for man who shot at officer in Middle Island

Suffolk County police searched for a man who

Suffolk County police searched for a man who fired a shot at an officer in Middle Island Monday night. Credit: Christopher Sabella

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A manhunt is on for a driver who police said fired a shot at a Sixth Precinct patrol officer while fleeing the scene of a crash Monday night in Middle Island.

Suffolk County police said the officer was not struck and that the officer returned fire, but said the suspect escaped.

Two others involved in the crash — the driver of the vehicle that was hit and a passenger in that vehicle, both female — were both transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police said the crash occurred at the intersection of Middle Country and Wellington roads at about 8:20 p.m.

It was then, police said, that a 2014 Nissan Pathfinder headed west on Middle Country Road was struck in the passenger side of the SUV by a 2020 Volvo sedan headed south on Wellington Road.

Police said the male driver of the Volvo fled on foot, the patrol officer in foot pursuit, when that driver pulled a handgun and fired a shot at the officer, missing. Police said the officer returned fire and continued the pursuit, but said the suspect evaded arrest.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

