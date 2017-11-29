A man was shot during a burglary at his home on Prospect Avenue in Central Islip on Wednesday morning, police said.

The man was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, where he was in stable condition, Suffolk County police said.

The robbery was reported at 1:24 a.m. at the home off Caleb’s Path, police said.

Police did not reveal any other details and asked anyone with information about the crime to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352, or Crime Stoppers 800-220-8477.