Long Island

Man shot during burglary in Central Islip home, police say

Suffolk County police and EMS respond to Prospect

Suffolk County police and EMS respond to Prospect Avenue in Central Islip early Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By William Murphy  bill.murphy@newsday.com
A man was shot during a burglary at his home on Prospect Avenue in Central Islip on Wednesday morning, police said.

The man was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, where he was in stable condition, Suffolk County police said.

The robbery was reported at 1:24 a.m. at the home off Caleb’s Path, police said.

Police did not reveal any other details and asked anyone with information about the crime to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352, or Crime Stoppers 800-220-8477.

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

