A 61-year-old man was in stable condition at a hospital after he was shot once during a home-invasion burglary in Elmont early Wednesday, police said.
Nassau County police said the burglary at the home on S Street was reported at 2:08 a.m.
Police said three adult males, ages 61, 31 and 25, were in the home when an unknown number of suspects, armed with handguns, “forcefully entered” the home through a side door.
It was not clear if the home was targeted.
Police said that, once inside, the suspects demanded personal property and that, during an ensuing struggle, the 61-year-old was shot. The suspects took jewelry and fled, police said.
Police said details were still emerging and that all aspects of the burglary were under investigation.
Detectives urge anyone with information about the case to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All calls will remain confidential.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.