A man was shot in the back and a security guard was slashed in the face outside a Westbury nightclub early Friday morning after three people were thrown out of the establishment, police said.
The three suspects, who have not yet been identified, first slashed the male security guard after they were ejected from Oasis Long Island at 270 Post Ave. around 3 a.m., Nassau County police said in a news release.
The group then confronted a second male victim, who was standing on the corner of Post Avenue and Belmont Avenue, police said.
One of the trio, who was described as wearing a cast on his right arm, pulled out a handgun and shot the second victim in the back and shoulder area, police said.
The victims, both age 24, were taken to hospitals with nonlife threatening injuries, police said.
An Oasis representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Detectives ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.
