Long IslandCrime

Man shot in apartment complex parking lot in Huntington Station, Suffolk police say

Suffolk County police responded Tuesday after a man

Suffolk County police responded Tuesday after a man was shot in the parking lot of the Lincoln Farms Apartments in Huntington Station. Credit: Stringer News Service

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries when he was shot Tuesday afternoon in an apartment complex parking lot in Huntington Station, police said.

Suffolk County Second Squad detectives said the victim, identified as a 27-year-old man from Central Islip, was "walking through the parking lot" at the Lincoln Farms Apartments at 123 1st Ave. at about 4:30 p.m. was he was shot. Police provided no additional details of the shooting.

The man was transported to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to call Second Squad detectives at 631-854-8252 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

