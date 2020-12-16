A man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries when he was shot Tuesday afternoon in an apartment complex parking lot in Huntington Station, police said.

Suffolk County Second Squad detectives said the victim, identified as a 27-year-old man from Central Islip, was "walking through the parking lot" at the Lincoln Farms Apartments at 123 1st Ave. at about 4:30 p.m. was he was shot. Police provided no additional details of the shooting.

The man was transported to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to call Second Squad detectives at 631-854-8252 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.