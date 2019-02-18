Police: Man shot in New Cassel; suspect fled on foot

Nassau County police are in search of a suspect who fled on foot after shooting a man on Monday around 11:15 a.m. in New Cassel.

Police said a male was shot on New York Avenue and transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The perpetrator is described as a 6-foot tall,150-pound black male, wearing "a blue and white jumpsuit," police said.

Police ask anyone with information to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.