Police: Man shot in New Cassel; suspect fled on foot

Police on the scene after a person was

Police on the scene after a person was shot in a New Cassel neighborhood Monday. Photo Credit: Howie Schnapp

Nassau County police are in search of a suspect who fled on foot after shooting a man on Monday around 11:15 a.m. in New Cassel.

Police said a male was shot on New York Avenue and transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The perpetrator is described as a 6-foot tall,150-pound black male, wearing "a blue and white jumpsuit," police said.

Police ask anyone with information to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

