A man was found on Sunday night having been shot multiple times in the driveway of a North Amityville home, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

The cops found him while responding to a 911 call to Emerald Lane South at 7:49 p.m., a police news release said. He was later identified as Roland Jarvis, 38, of North Amityville.

"When officers arrived at the scene they found Roland Jarvis lying on the ground in a driveway in front of a residence on Emerald Lane South," the release said. "Jarvis had been shot multiple times."

He was brought to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow in critical condition, according to the release, which did say whether there is a known motive or whether there is any suspect.