TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Man found shot 'multiple times' in North Amityville driveway, cops say

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Print

A man was found on Sunday night having been shot multiple times in the driveway of a North Amityville home, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

The cops found him while responding to a 911 call to Emerald Lane South at 7:49 p.m., a police news release said. He was later identified as Roland Jarvis, 38, of North Amityville.

"When officers arrived at the scene they found Roland Jarvis lying on the ground in a driveway in front of a residence on Emerald Lane South," the release said. "Jarvis had been shot multiple times."

He was brought to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow in critical condition, according to the release, which did say whether there is a known motive or whether there is any suspect.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

Latest Long Island News

Suffolk County police investigate a multi-vehicle crash on
Cops: Driver flees leaving 8-month-old passenger injured after crash
New York City Police Officers line the streets
Wake for NYPD cop from East Northport to be held today
Federally qualified health centers are important because they
Trust brings LIers to federally qualified health centers for shots
Smithtown personnel shoot commercials featuring dogs to promote
These shelter dogs more than ready for close-ups
A sunny day in Grant Park, Hewlett
Hewlett boasts good schools, library, nearby beaches
These are pages from the questions and answers
Suffolk police investigate alleged misconduct in promotion process
Didn’t find what you were looking for?