Long IslandCrime

Police: Man shot in Uniondale; suspect fled on foot

By Newsday Staff
Nassau County police are in search of a suspect who fled on foot after shooting a man on Monday around 11:15 a.m. in Uniondale.

Police said a male was shot on New York Ave., and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."

Police are in search of the perpetrator who is described as a 150-pound, 6-feet tall black male, wearing "a blue and white jump suit," police said.

Anyone with information can remain anonymous but should call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

