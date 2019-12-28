Suffolk County police are investigating the death of a man who was shot in Wheatley Heights early Saturday morning.

Police said a 911 call reported a man lying on the side of Little East Neck Road between Charlestown and Westmore places shortly before 3 a.m.

Officers found a man, who police did not identify, with a gunshot wound, authorities said. The man was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, where he was pronounced dead.

Police were withholding his identity pending notification of next of kin.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or make anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.