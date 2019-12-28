TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Suffolk police investigating fatal shooting in Wheatley Heights

Suffolk County police and the Wyandanch-Wheatley Heights Ambulance

Suffolk County police and the Wyandanch-Wheatley Heights Ambulance Corps. responded to Little East Neck Road early Saturday morning for a man found with a gunshot wound. Credit: PAUL MAZZA

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Suffolk County police are investigating the death of a man who was shot in Wheatley Heights early Saturday morning.

Police said a 911 call reported a man lying on the side of Little East Neck Road between Charlestown and Westmore places shortly before 3 a.m.

Officers found a man, who police did not identify, with a gunshot wound, authorities said. The man was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, where he was pronounced dead.

Police were withholding his identity pending notification of next of kin.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or make anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.  

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

