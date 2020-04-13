An argument at a house party turned violent early Sunday in Mineola, when police said a man pulled a knife and stabbed another man in both arms.

Nassau County police said Marcos Bonilla Galvez, 26, of Glen Cove, became involved in an argument with the 23-year-old victim at the house party on Washington Avenue at about 3:45 a.m. Sunday, and said when the verbal argument escalated, Galvez pulled a knife — and stabbed the victim in both arms.

Galvez then fled, police said.

Police responded to the scene following a 911 call and said the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Galvez was later arrested at his home and charged with first-degree assault. He faces arraignment Monday in First District Court in Hempstead.