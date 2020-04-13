TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Man stabbed at Mineola house party, cops say

By John Valenti
An argument at a house party turned violent early Sunday in Mineola, when police said a man pulled a knife and stabbed another man in both arms.

Nassau County police said Marcos Bonilla Galvez, 26, of Glen Cove, became involved in an argument with the 23-year-old victim at the house party on Washington Avenue at about 3:45 a.m. Sunday, and said when the verbal argument escalated, Galvez pulled a knife — and stabbed the victim in both arms.

Galvez then fled, police said.

Police responded to the scene following a 911 call and said the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Galvez was later arrested at his home and charged with first-degree assault. He faces arraignment Monday in First District Court in Hempstead. 

By John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

