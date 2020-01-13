TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Yaphank man stabbed neighbor over dispute about roof repair, police say

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
A Yaphank man was arrested Sunday after he stabbed a neighbor during a dispute over work being performed on their shared property, Suffolk police said.

The suspect, who was not identified by law enforcement, was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for evaluation. 

The incident occurred Sunday shortly after 1 p.m. as the victim was working on a shared roof at Taylor Commons, police said. The suspect objected to the work being performed and stabbed the neighbor, authorities said.

The suspect then retreated into his home and refused to communicate with responding officers, police said.

Members of the Emergency Service Section and Hostage Negotiation Team responded and the suspect surrendered at 6:21 p.m.

It was not immediately clear what charges the suspect faces. 

The victim was taken to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue with a hand laceration.

