A man reached over the counter of a Smithtown convenience store last month and stole $360 worth of lottery tickets, Suffolk County police said.
The theft occurred about 1:35 a.m. on Sept. 20 at the 7-Eleven at 602 Nesconset Hwy., police said.
The thief was about 5-foot-10, average build, short brown hair and wearing a flannel jacket and black sweatpants with white stripes down the side, police said.
Anyone with information on the theft was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477, and police said a cash reward of up $5,000 is for available for information leading to an arrest.
