A 911 call reporting an intoxicated male in need of medical assistance ended with police officers using a stun gun on a Wantagh man who they said approached them with a knife and ignored their "verbal commands" to drop the weapon.

Nassau County police said the incident happened just after 4 p.m. Thursday at a home on Scott Road in Wantagh and ended in the arrest of Michael Battah, 69.

Battah was charged with three counts of menacing a police or peace officer, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and resisting arrest.

Police said officers who first responded to the scene were told Battah "had made threats to harm the officers responding."

Officers had Battah exit the home but, police said, Battah soon became "combative," approaching the officers with the knife in hand as he ignored their orders to drop it.

Officers then used a stun gun on Battah to "subdue him and safely secure the knife," according to the account released by police. Police said that after officers secured the knife, Battah still refused to comply with their commands and resisted arrest, resulting in a brief struggle. He was then taken to a hospital for treatment and evaluation.

Battah was arraigned Friday in First District Court in Mineola, where he was being held on bail of $10,000 bond or $5,000 cash. No defense attorney information was listed for him in online court records.