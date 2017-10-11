Nassau County police on Tuesday arrested a Wantagh man who they said refused to leave a synagogue, then punched, kicked and bit officers who had arrived to remove him from the premises.
Natan Weissblum, 18, of Greentree Drive, faces three counts of assault, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration and criminal trespass in connection with the 7 a.m. incident at Young Israel of Plainview at 132 Southern Pkwy.
He was held overnight and is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead. It was unclear if he had retained an attorney Tuesday night.
Police said Weissblum went to the second floor of the synagogue, entered a restricted area and declined requests to leave. Synagogue officials called police, who arrived and asked him to leave again, police said. Weissblum refused, became aggressive with the officers, punching one in the face and biting, kicking and flailing his limbs as they tried to remove him, police said.
Weissblum were taken to a hospital for evaluation, police said. The three officers were treated for bruises at a hospital and released, police said.
