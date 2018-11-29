A Suffolk judge drew a stark contrast between a lifelong, drug-addicted thief and the Suffolk police officer whose bones he broke while driving a stolen car, moments before sending the defendant to prison for 10 years.

Louis Mancini Jr., 30, of West Babylon, pleaded guilty in October to first-degree assault. He admitted he was high on fentanyl and other drugs when he raced along Straight Path at 85 mph and hit Officer Donald Dillon head-on, breaking the officer's pelvis, hip and leg.

"Life is not always fair," state Supreme Court Justice Fernando Camacho said in Central Islip. "The thief walks away without a scratch, and the hero's body is held together with rods and pins."

The crash happened after Mancini stole an unoccupied 2013 GMC Yukon that had been idling at Frank’s Delicatessen in West Babylon. He drove north on Straight Path, but lost control and crossed into the southbound lane, hitting Dillon's police car.

Camacho said Mancini "lied and cheated every day to get his next high," unlike Dillon. Camacho said he would pray for Dillon's full recovery.

"It will be a very, very proud day for Suffolk County when you return to your profession," Camacho said, as about two dozen officers and detectives sat behind Dillon.

Mancini, who earlier had offered an apology to Dillon and said it was an accident, told Camacho, "I hope you're happy" as he was led from the courtroom in handcuffs.

"It goes to show you his true character," Dillon said of the remark afterward.

Earlier in court, he grimaced as he got to his feet and spent almost all of his victim impact statement thanking his wife Christine, paramedics, his fellow officers and the doctors and nurses and therapists who have treated him since the crash on March 13. He said he spent a month in the hospital and another six weeks in bed.

"It's all been a big help, and I really appreciate it," he said.

"You're a class act, sir," Camacho said when Dillon gingerly sat down.

Assistant District Attorney Raymond Varuolo said Mancini's actions -- stealing a car to sell drugs -- spoke for themselves, and that he was a danger to the community.

Defense attorney Adam Markou of the Legal Aid Society apologized to Dillon and argued that his client had no intent to hurt anyone that morning, "especially a member of law enforcement."

He said Mancini has been a drug user since childhood.

"It's not an excuse," Markou said. "He has never tried to evade responsibility for his actions."

Markou said Mancini has three young children who know him only as a drug addict. He said a lesser sentence would give him a better chance "to break his family's cycle."

Camacho said he sees drug addicts in his courtroom every day, many of whom are working desperately to break free of their addictions without putting the community at risk. He said Mancini was not like those addicts.

"That may not have been your intention, but you caused a great amount of pain to a very good man," Camacho told Mancini.