The Friday sentencing of former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and his wife, Linda — who were convicted of federal corruption charges earlier this year — has been postponed until December.

U.S. District Judge Joan Azrack ordered the postponement of the sentencing until December 18th at 3 p.m., court records show.

Postponements in federal sentencing are routine.

“Maybe one in 10” federal sentences are actually imposed on the initial date,” said Edward Mangano’s attorney, Kevin Keating, of Garden City.

“An adjournment in a sentencing is the norm,” agreed Linda Mangano’s attorney, John Carman, also of Garden City.

John Marzulli, a spokesman for Eastern District federal prosecutors, declined to comment.

The Manganos were convicted in March after a seven-week trial, and six days of juror deliberations. The trial was a retrial of one that ended in a mistrial last year.

Edward Mangano was convicted of federal program bribery, conspiracy to commit federal program bribery, honest services wire fraud, conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud, and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Linda Mangano was convicted of conspiracy to obstruct justice, obstruction of justice, and two counts of lying to the FBI.

Defense attorneys said the reason for the postponement was the federal probation department _commonly as a PSR for pre-sentencing report_ had not yet completed its memorandum to Azrack. The reports include recommendations of suggested sentences.

In typical cases, defense attorneys and prosecutions usually file papers in response to the probation department with their own recommendations to the presiding judge as to appropriate sentences.

The judge makes the final decision on the sentence.

The Manganos' trial and retrial centered around accusations that Edward Mangano received a number of bribes, including a more than $450,000 no-show job for Linda Mangano, from former restaurateur Harenda Singh. Singh was a key prosecution witness.

In exchange for Singh’s bribes, Edward Mangano helped Singh get $20 million in indirect loan guarantees from the Town of Oyster Bay, as well as two Nassau County contracts, Eastern District federal prosecutors Catherine Mirabile, Lara Treinis Gatz and Christopher Caffarone maintained. The jury convicted Edward Mangano in connection with the loan guarantees, but not the Nassau contracts.

Both Manganos theoretically face up to 20 years in prison but are likely to get much lesser sentences under federal sentencing guidelines.