Singh in civil case: I didn't deny bribing Mangano in exchange for Oyster Bay loans

Harendra Singh, the chief prosecution witness against former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and his wife, Linda, testified Tuesday that he didn't deny bribing the former politician in a separate civil proceeding months after the couple's conviction.

The one-time restaurateur took the stand in federal court in Central Islip as the couple’s lawyers try to get U.S. District Judge Joan Azrack to grant the Manganos a new trial by arguing that Singh committed perjury during their 2019 corruption retrial.

The hearing came more than two years after a jury’s March 2019 guilty verdict against the couple, with the proceeding stalled in part by the coronavirus pandemic.

Singh said in a sworn deposition in a civil court case later in 2019 that the bribes he gave the now-former county executive related to Nassau County and "had nothing to do with the Town of Oyster Bay," according to the defense.

The jury had found Edward Mangano used his influence as Nassau’s then-new county executive in 2010 to sway Oyster Bay officials into indirectly backing what amounted to $20 million in loans for Singh after an outside lawyer for the town called such a transaction illegal and "a complete sham."

But Singh testified Tuesday morning that he was giving testimony in the civil case "under duress" and in an environment he described during questioning by federal prosecutor Catherine Mirabile as "stressful" and "intimidating."

The lawyer who was questioning him then was being "a wise guy" and "a jerk," so Singh acted the same way, he told Mirabile.

"I was giving him, not a complete answer," Singh also said, adding later: "It was a hostile environment. It was an intimidating environment … I answered whatever came into my mind."

But Singh’s civil testimony was "a 180-degree departure from his prior testimony" in the couple’s trial, attorney Kevin Keating argued in a motion asking for a new trial because of the "newly discovered evidence of perjury."

Linda Mangano’s attorney, John Carman, joined in the motion.

Keating will question Singh on Tuesday afternoon.

The U.S. attorney’s office has opposed the defense’s motion, saying the couple should not get a new trial and that the defense’s argument "rests exclusively upon select snippets of Singh’s deposition testimony that are mischaracterized and indeed do not contradict his trial testimony."

During the trial, the defense portrayed Singh as a liar who testified against the Manganos to win leniency before his sentencing for crimes that include bribery, conspiracy and tax evasion.

Singh bribed the county executive with a $454,000 "no show job" for Linda Mangano in his restaurant empire, along with free vacations and meals, two luxury chairs, ash flooring for the bedroom of the couple’s Bethpage home and a $7,300 wristwatch for one of their sons, prosecutors said at the trial.

Jurors rejected the government’s argument that Edward Mangano also repaid Singh by steering two county contracts to him in 2012 that together were worth more than $400,000, one for bread and rolls at Nassau’s jail and one to feed relief workers at the county’s emergency operations center after Superstorm Sandy.

The jury convicted Edward Mangano, now 59, of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery, federal program bribery, conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud, honest services wire fraud and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Jurors found Linda Mangano, now 58, guilty of conspiracy to obstruct justice, obstruction of justice and two counts of lying to the FBI.

The retrial followed an initial mistrial in the couple’s case in May 2018, when a jury also acquitted former Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor John Venditto — who died in 2020 — of corruption charges.

In a separate defense motion, Keating has asked Azrack to dismiss bribery counts against Edward Mangano, or to acquit him or grant a new trial because of the statute of limitations — an argument based on an appellate court decision in the case against former State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver.

Sheldon is serving 6 and ½ years in federal prison after being convicted of using his position to solicit bribes.