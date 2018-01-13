TODAY'S PAPER
In FBI notes, a glimpse of friendship at heart of Mangano case

Motion filed by defense counsel contains 37 pages of notes from FBI interviews with Linda Mangano, the wife of the former Nassau executive.

Harendra Singh, left, with former Nassau County Executive

Harendra Singh, left, with former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano at a 2012 fundraising gala in Woodbury, shown on the Facebook page of the Raj & Rajeshwari Foundation. Photo Credit: Facebook

By Paul LaRocco paul.larocco@newsday.com @paullarocco
Harendra Singh felt so comfortable dropping in on former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and his wife, Linda, that he would often just walk through the unlocked front door of their Bethpage home.

When Singh welcomed his wife to the United States for the first time, Mangano gave him a ride to the airport.

And when Singh, a one-time restaurateur who was a frequent campaign contributor...

Paul LaRocco has written about Nassau County government and politics since 2014. Since starting at Newsday in late 2010, he has also covered Suffolk County and the Town of Oyster Bay.

