A former lending officer who helped to facilitate the first of restaurateur Harendra Singh’s Town of Oyster Bay-guaranteed loans testified Tuesday that Singh wouldn’t have secured his initial line of credit without the town’s willingness to “be on the hook” for him.

“Without the Town of Oyster Bay guarantee, we would not have made the loan,” said Thomas Gilmartin, a former executive vice president and chief lending officer of Madison National Bank in Hauppauge.

Gilmartin took the stand in Central Islip at the federal corruption trial of former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto.

Loans to Singh indirectly guaranteed by Oyster Bay and totaling more that $20 million are at the center of federal prosecutors’ case against Mangano and Venditto.

Gilmartin said he never dealt with Venditto and said then-Deputy Town Attorney Frederick Mei was the only Oyster Bay representative he worked with on the loans.

Singh’s concessions company in early 2010 wanted a $1.5 million line of credit for working capital — essentially unrestricted, Gilmartin said.

The bank looked at the financial strength of Singh and his companies and the picture “was not good,” Gilmartin said. “We decided to pass on the credit request.”

But Ray Saccaro of West Star Capital, who represented Singh, told Gilmartin that Mei had said the town was willing to provide a guarantee for the loan, Gilmartin recounted.

This changed everything, Gilmartin said.

The town at the time had a top bond rating.

“There was no hard assets behind it,” Gilmartin said of the guarantee.

“The town would be on the hook” if Singh failed to pay the money back, he said.

Now, the bank felt comfortable making a funding offer, he said.

Saccaro told him Oyster Bay couldn’t provide an outright guarantee, and Mei found another solution, Gilmartin said.

The town would agree to assign concession payments to Madison National Bank if Singh defaulted, Gilmartin said.

“Whatever you call it, the bank viewed it as a guarantee,” the witness said.

Singh, 59, of Laurel Hollow, who testified during the trial’s first four weeks, pleaded guilty to bribing Mangano and Venditto with perks including free vacations for Mangano, a no-show job totaling $450,000 in pay for Mangano’s wife, Linda, and free limousine services for Venditto in exchange for county contracts and the town-guaranteed loans.

The charges against Mangano, 56, of Bethpage, and Venditto, 68, of North Massapequa, include conspiracy to commit federal program bribery and honest-services fraud. Other charges include extortion for Mangano and securities fraud for Venditto.

Linda Mangano, 54, of Bethpage, is charged with obstruction of justice and making false statements to a federal agent.

The three have pleaded not guilty.

Mei, who has pleaded guilty to taking bribes from Singh in exchange for help securing Oyster Bay’s guarantees for his loans, is expected to testify as a prosecution witness later in the trial.

Gilmartin testified that Singh contacted him in fall 2010 about a second loan, and Mei communicated to him that the town was “supportive.”

Because the new loan amount was to be higher — $3.4 million — the bank wanted an opinion letter from an outside legal counsel as “a comfort,” Gilmartin said.

On the second loan, instead of using an assignment of concession agreement, language guaranteeing the loan was inserted into a “special conditions agreement,” Gilmartin said.

“There’s absolutely no difference,” he said. “We were comfortable knowing we were going to be paid by the Town of Oyster Bay if this blew up. It didn’t matter what it was called.”

A flurry of emails between Gilmartin, Mei, bank lawyers and others, which were shown in court, discussed getting the outside counsel opinion.

“I wanted to make sure our loans would be covered under default,” Gilmartin testified.

Mei responded to a March 10, 2011 email from Gilmartin, saying, “Madison will be made whole by the town. There is absolutely no scenario where the bank would be at a loss.”

Because of the town’s signed agreement, “We were comfortable we were gonna get paid,” Gilmartin said.

Other witnesses Tuesday included the men involved in the purchase and installation of hardwood flooring that Singh said he gave the Manganos as one of his many bribes.

Steven Hart, the showroom manager for Gold Coast Flooring Supply in Hicksville, testified that in January 2013, contractor Mike Romeo came in with Linda Mangano, who introduced herself to him and explained what she was looking for.

“Did you ask who she was married to?” asked Assistant U.S. Attorney Raymond Tierney.

“I probably didn’t, but I think I knew,” Hart said, correctly assuming that her husband was the Nassau county executive.

Mangano picked out a floor made of Pacific ash, prefinished with a dark stain known as Victorian, Hart said.

An invoice showed the order date was Jan. 17, 2013.

Hart said it was delivered to the Mangano home on Feb. 26.

The $2,301.81 bill was sent to Romeo’s company, Wellcraft Home Improvement Corp., Hart said.

Singh had testified previously that he paid Wellcraft for it.

During cross-examination by Edward Mangano’s attorney, Kevin Keating of Garden City, Hart said he hadn’t heard of Singh at the time, and only knows him now “through the media.”

Then, contractor Mykola Viksich testified through a Russian interpreter about installing the floor.

His company was then named Complete Building Services, and he said he worked as an on-call handyman for Singh at his restaurants.

He said when he did work for Singh, he ate for free.

“It was like we were friends, as a sign of friendship,” he said.

“Was it because you were friends or because you were a cheap contractor?” Tierney asked.

“Yes, I was a cheap worker,” Viksich said.

Singh asked him to put in the Manganos’ floor, he said.

Singh and Romeo brought him to the house to show him what floor to replace and told him the door would be unlocked for him when he came to do the job, Viksich said.

The job took three or four days to complete, in part because he had to move some heavy exercise equipment out of the bedroom and also because Singh asked him to put a coat of paint on the walls when he was done, Viksich said.

“I didn’t really know who lived there at the time,” Viksich said. “Mike mentioned it was a big shot who lived in this house.”

Six to 12 months later, he said Romeo told him the name.

“Mangano, Mangino?” Viksich said. “It didn’t really ring a bell.”

When he was done, Viksich billed Singh for $2,000 and Singh paid by check, the witness said.

Viksich said that Romeo told him in 2015 that Singh had been arrested.

He said that soon afterward, Singh called him and invited him to his home to talk about doing some work at one of his restaurants, CoolFish in Syosset.

“Mr. Singh’s wife, Ruby, they offered me a partnership, 50/50, because they didn’t have any money,” he said, adding that he didn’t take the job.

During questioning by Keating, Viksich said the Singhs also wanted him to pay CoolFish’s outstanding bills, including rent and utilities.

In return for covering the bills and unspecified contracting work, he’d would have a half interest in the restaurant, he said.

“They told me I should have an attorney and have a contract, because at the time, I didn’t really trust them,” Viksich said.

He did get an attorney, and he said the lawyer “told me I should forget about this.”