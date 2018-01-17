Federal prosecutors revealed Wednesday that they have turned over to the defense over one million pages of documents and other materials — including extensive emails apparently of a co-conspirator, as well as surveillance camera videos from the home of former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano — in the government’s alleged corruption case against Mangano, his wife, Linda, and former Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor John Venditto.

The revelations came in response to a recent pretrial motion by Venditto’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, specifically involving securities fraud charges brought only against Venditto in the issuance of Oyster Bay securities. Those fraud charges were not brought against the Manganos.

Defense attorney Agnifilo contended that the government was not turning over discovery material to the defense it was entitled to either rapidly enough or that would tend to help the former supervisor’s defense.

The material that the government has already turned over to the defense since November, according to a government motion filed in federal court in Central Islip, includes: 1,150,000 pages of documents specifically related to the securities fraud charges aimed at Venditto alone, as well as 86,000 pages of emails and attachments from the email server of a person identified only as “Co-Conspirator #1.” Sources have identified him as restaurateur Harendra Singh.

Defense attorneys in court papers have singled out Singh as the chief person involved in the heart of the government’s case against the Manganos and Venditto, while maintaining their clients’ innocence.

Prosecutors have alleged that the Manganos and Venditto were involved in a scheme to illegally get Singh Nassau County contracts as well as more than $20 million in indirect loan guarantees from Oyster Bay.

In the court papers, the government notes that it has turned over Singh email traffic to the defense.

Singh previously has pleaded not guilty to a separate indictment involving charges of fraudulently obtaining the more than $20 million indirect loan guarantees from Oyster Bay through bribery. That indictment does not mention the Manganos nor Venditto.

In the government’s motion filed by Assistant United States Attorney Lara Treinis Gatz, Catherine Mirabile and Raymond Tierney, the other material turned over to the defense includes: 35,000 pages of Town of Oyster Bay documents and emails; 30,000 pages of bank account records and 5,000 pages of phone records of unidentified people; 3,250 pages of what is described as “miscellaneous documents,” and 550 pages of documents involving unspecified loans.

Further, the Eastern District prosecutors said the material turned over also includes 370 pages of federal income returns of unnamed people; 250 photographs; 180 pages of applications and orders involving pen registers which allow the government to determine which phone numbers are being called from a specific phone though not to record the calls; 130 pages of FBI reports and notes, four audio-recordings, and a CD- ROM containing the security video for a year from the outside of the Manganos’ Bethpage home.

The video had been installed by Nassau police as part of the then county executive’s security.

Edward Mangano has been charged with conspiracy, bribery, wire fraud and extortion. Linda Mangano has been charged with making false statements, conspiracy, extortion and obstruction of justice. Venditto is facing charges of conspiracy, bribery, securities fraud, wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

Each has pleaded not guilty.

The trial of the Manganos and Venditto is scheduled for March 12.