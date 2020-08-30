A Manhasset man faces burglary charges after he was caught breaking into a Plandome Heights home and Nassau police connected him to three other recent break-ins, authorities said.

The homeowner found Michael Demedina, 59, inside his Winthrope Road residence about 6:40 p.m. Saturday and called 911, according to police. Demedina had taken a wallet with cash and credit cards inside, police said.

Responding officers found Demedina a short time later and arrested him without incident, police said. Demedina was also involved in thefts on July 11 in North Hills and August 14 and 23rd in Manhasset, police said.

Demedina was charged with multiple burglary and grand larceny counts and is scheduled for arraignment Sunday in First District Court in Mineola.