A child care worker from Hewlett has been charged with slapping a 1-year-old female in her care last month, Nassau County police said.
Jeanine Sammis, 36, was given an appearance ticket and ordered to appear in First District Court in Hempstead on Tuesday to face misdemeanor charges of attempted assault in the second degree and endangering the welfare of a child, police said.
Sammis worked at KinderCare on Northern Boulevard in Manhasset and “was observed slapping a one-year-old female child on the back of her head on several different occasions during the month of September,” police said in a news release.
“Her actions were brought to the attention of the management and a subsequent investigation by detectives led to her arrest on Thursday,” the news release said.
