Officers responding to a disturbance call Sunday evening in Manhasset arrested a Queens man who police said grabbed one of the officers "by the shirt" and later "kicked, spit on and wrestled with the officers," who were attempting to detain the man for having "shoved a 62-year-old female victim from behind."

Nassau County police said Hubert Lewis, 60, of Winchester Boulevard, Queens Village, was charged with second-degree assault, third-degree menacing, second-degree harassment, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and with resisting arrest.

He faces arraignment "when medically practical," police said.

Police said two officers also were transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries suffered during the arrest, as well as for "exposure to bodily fluids."

Sixth Squad detectives are investigating the incident.

Police said the officers responded to 1170 Northern Boulevard for a radio assignment call reporting "a disturbance" at 5:54 p.m.

At the scene police said the officers determined Lewis had shoved the woman. It was unclear if the woman was injured or if she was the one who called 911.

Police said that during the investigation Lewis "ignored repeated verbal commands" and "grabbed an officer by the shirt."

It was then, police said, that officers attempted to take Lewis into custody only to have him assult the officers.

Additional details were not immediately available. It was not immediately clear if Lewis is represented by counsel.