A Nassau County police officer suffered a shoulder injury while arresting a fleeing man he had stopped for a traffic violation in Manhasset, police said.

The officer had stopped a 2002 BMW for the unspecified violation about 11:20 p.m. Wednesday on Community Drive when driver Brandon Moore of Queens ran away, Nassau County police said.

Moore was "quickly apprehended" and a police officer suffered a shoulder injury during a struggle, police said. He was transported to a hospital for treatment. Police did not provide further details about the officer's condition.

Officers found a loaded handgun and about 1 pound of marijuana in the car, police said.

Moore, 24, of 230th Place in Laurelton, Queens, was awaiting arraignment Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead on charges of assault, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of marijuana and several traffic violations, police said.