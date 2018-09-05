A man stole a parked vehicle with the engine running and got into two crashes Tuesday afternoon in Manhasset, police said.

Gilbert Stanton, 23, who is homeless, entered the driver’s side of the vehicle in a parking lot on Northern Boulevard, Nassau County police said. Three minors inside the vehicle got out before Stanton drove away, according to detectives.

Stanton drove off and got in a crash at Northern Boulevard and Clapham Avenue, police said. He then drove to the South Service Road of the Long Island Expressway, where he collided with a stopped box truck at New Hyde Park Road, police said.

Officers arrested Stanton without incident, police said, and no injuries were reported.

Stanton is charged with third-degree grand larceny, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and vehicle and traffic law violations. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead.