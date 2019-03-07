A Manhasset woman, claiming to own three skyscrapers in Japan, defrauded real estate investors out of more than $10 million over more than eight years, according to indictment unsealed Thursday by federal prosecutors.

Grace Kay, 74, was arrested Thursday morning and is scheduled to be arraigned later today in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn on a charge of wire fraud.

If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison.

“As alleged in the indictment, Kay devised a real estate scheme built on tall tales to fleece investors out of millions of dollars,” said Richard Donoghue, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District. “With today’s arrest, this office begins the process of bringing justice to the victims.”

Prosecutors said that between Jan. 1, 2010, and April 15, 2018, Kay and several unnamed co-conspirators falsely told investors that she had inherited real estate in Japan, including three skyscrapers.

Kay told the investors that she was required to pay a host of fees and taxes to sell the properties and return a profit to the investors. The investors provided Kay with more than $10 million, which she then stole for her personal use, prosecutors said.

Assistant federal defender Amanda David has been assigned to her case.