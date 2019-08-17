Police investigating suspicious shed fire at Manorhaven Beach Park pool
The Nassau County police arson/bomb squad is investigating a suspicious shed fire reported early Saturday morning at a public pool in Manorhaven.
Police and the Port Washington Fire Department were called to the Manorhaven Beach Park pool on Manorhaven Boulevard shortly before 5 a.m., police said.
Firefighters extinguished the fire and called the arson/bomb squad to investigate. The fire was deemed suspicious. No injuries were reported.
Police are asking anyone with information to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.