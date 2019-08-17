TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Police investigating suspicious shed fire at Manorhaven Beach Park pool

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
The Nassau County police arson/bomb squad is investigating a suspicious shed fire  reported early Saturday morning at a public pool in Manorhaven.

Police and the Port Washington Fire Department were called to the Manorhaven Beach Park pool on Manorhaven Boulevard shortly before 5 a.m., police said. 

Firefighters extinguished the fire and called the arson/bomb squad to investigate. The fire was deemed suspicious. No injuries were reported.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

