The Nassau County police arson/bomb squad is investigating a suspicious shed fire reported early Saturday morning at a public pool in Manorhaven.

Police and the Port Washington Fire Department were called to the Manorhaven Beach Park pool on Manorhaven Boulevard shortly before 5 a.m., police said.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and called the arson/bomb squad to investigate. The fire was deemed suspicious. No injuries were reported.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.