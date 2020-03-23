Suffolk County police said Seventh Squad detectives are investigating the Monday morning armed robbery of a Speedway gas station in Manorville.

The robbery at the station, located on the north Sunrise Highway service road at Wading River Road, was reported in a 911 call at about 2 a.m., police said.

Police said the robber entered the station store, displayed "what appeared to be a gun," stole cash from the register — and fled the scene on foot.

There were no reported injuries and police did not disclose how much was taken.