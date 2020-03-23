TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Manorville gas station robbed at gunpoint, cops say

The robbery at Speedway gas station on the north Sunrise Highway service road at Wading River Road was reported in a 911 call at about 2 a.m. Monday, police said. Credit: Stringer News Service

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Suffolk County police said Seventh Squad detectives are investigating the Monday morning armed robbery of a Speedway gas station in Manorville.

The robbery at the station, located on the north Sunrise Highway service road at Wading River Road, was reported in a 911 call at about 2 a.m., police said.

Police said the robber entered the station store, displayed "what appeared to be a gun," stole cash from the register — and fled the scene on foot.

There were no reported injuries and police did not disclose how much was taken.

 

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

