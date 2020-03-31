An Islip man is facing first-degree robbery charges in connection with the robbery of a Speedway gas station in Manorville on March 23, Suffolk County police said.

Police said Michael Parson, 30, was arrested after an investigation by Seventh Squad detectives into the robbery at the station, located on the north Sunrise Highway service road at Wading River Road, at about 2 a.m.

Police said Parson entered the station store, displayed what appeared to be a gun, stole cash from the register, and fled the scene on foot. No injuries were reported.

Court records show Parson was arraigned in First District Court in Central Islip on March 24 and reappeared Friday. He was ordered held on $10,000 bond or $5,000 cash but was remanded after failing to post that bail, records show.

He is next scheduled to appear June 17, according to records.