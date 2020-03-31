TODAY'S PAPER
46° Good Afternoon
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
46° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Islip man arrested in Manorville gas station robbery, cops say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

An Islip man is facing first-degree robbery charges in connection with the robbery of a Speedway gas station in Manorville on March 23, Suffolk County police said.

Police said Michael Parson, 30, was arrested after an investigation by Seventh Squad detectives into the robbery at the station, located on the north Sunrise Highway service road at Wading River Road, at about 2 a.m.

Police said Parson entered the station store, displayed what appeared to be a gun, stole cash from the register, and fled the scene on foot. No injuries were reported.

Court records show Parson was arraigned in First District Court in Central Islip on March 24 and reappeared Friday. He was ordered held on $10,000 bond or $5,000 cash but was remanded after failing to post that bail, records show.

He is next scheduled to appear June 17, according to records.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran gives an update Coronavirus on Long Island: See live updates
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Coronavirus: Your questions answered
Chris Cuomo in 2018. The CNN host, who CNN's Chris Cuomo has coronavirus
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo gives his daily briefing Cuomo: It's all 'our families' affected; 75,000 coronavirus cases in NY
Shinnecock Nation trustee Lance Gumbs, right, at the Shinnecock tribe launches food network to keep virus out
Town of Hempstead attorney Joe Ra resigned from Hempstead Town attorney steps down from post
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search