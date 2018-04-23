A Brooklyn man previously charged with DWI in a five-car crash that killed an engaged couple earlier this month in Inwood also will face two counts of second-degree manslaughter, police said.

Rahmel Watkins, 35, of Quincy Street, faces arraignment on the upgraded charges Monday in First District Court in Hempstead, Nassau County police said.

Watkins had previously pleaded not guilty to DWI at a bedside arraignment, with bail set at $50,000 cash or bond, authorities said.

Watkins and Zakiyyah Steward, 25, of Park Avenue, Brooklyn, were arrested after the April 4 fatal crash on Nassau Expressway that also injured five others.

Yisroel Levin, 21, of Brooklyn, and Elisheva Basya Kaplan, 20, of Far Rockaway, a couple who had announced their engagement barely a week earlier, were killed. They were to be wed in June.

Steward is charged with driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of drugs and alcohol and any drug or drugs, driving while ability impaired by drugs, DWI and unlawful possession of marijuana. Steward, who is due back in court on Friday, also pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Steward’s bail was set at $25,000 bond or $12,500 cash and she remained in custody Monday, according to online court records.

According to detectives, the five cars, with nine total occupants, were involved in the crash at about 1:40 a.m. on the Nassau Expressway between Burnside Avenue and Peninsula Boulevard.

Levin and Kaplan were trapped in their vehicle, which caught fire, police said.

Police investigators have not detailed the sequence of events leading to the chain-reaction crash.