TODAY'S PAPER
59° Good Afternoon
59° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Manslaughter charges in crash that killed engaged couple

Rahmel Watkins, 35, was initially charged with DWI in fatal chain-reaction crash in Inwood that police said involved another driver who also was arrested.

Rahmel Watkins, 35, Brooklyn, faces manslaughter charges in

Rahmel Watkins, 35, Brooklyn, faces manslaughter charges in a fatal crash, police said Monday. Photo Credit: NCPD

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

A Brooklyn man previously charged with DWI in a five-car crash that killed an engaged couple earlier this month in Inwood also will face two counts of second-degree manslaughter, police said.

Rahmel Watkins, 35, of Quincy Street, faces arraignment on the upgraded charges Monday in First District Court in Hempstead, Nassau County police said.

Watkins had previously pleaded not guilty to DWI at a bedside arraignment, with bail set at $50,000 cash or bond, authorities said.

Couple who died in crash were engaged, friends say

Watkins and Zakiyyah Steward, 25, of Park Avenue, Brooklyn, were arrested after the April 4 fatal crash on Nassau Expressway that also injured five others.

Yisroel Levin, 21, of Brooklyn, and Elisheva Basya Kaplan, 20, of Far Rockaway, a couple who had announced their engagement barely a week earlier, were killed. They were to be wed in June.

Steward is charged with driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of drugs and alcohol and any drug or drugs, driving while ability impaired by drugs, DWI and unlawful possession of marijuana. Steward, who is due back in court on Friday, also pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Steward’s bail was set at $25,000 bond or $12,500 cash and she remained in custody Monday, according to online court records.

According to detectives, the five cars, with nine total occupants, were involved in the crash at about 1:40 a.m. on the Nassau Expressway between Burnside Avenue and Peninsula Boulevard.

Levin and Kaplan were trapped in their vehicle, which caught fire, police said.

Police investigators have not detailed the sequence of events leading to the chain-reaction crash.

Headshot
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest Long Island News

The statue, seen here on Thursday, was donated Town to renovate Mackay Horse statue
Linda and Edward Mangano arrive at federal court Witness: Singh put pressure on staff to serve Mangano
NYS Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli has endorsed DuWayne Gregory Gregory gets DiNapoli endorsement
New York Sen. Sen. Kemp Hannon, R-Garden City, Pol: Mandate 'commercial' GPS for charter buses
Indoor and outdoor family events this weekend
The Sagtikos Arts and Science Center at Suffolk SCCC foundation fundraiser delayed amid labor dispute