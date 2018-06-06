A judge on Wednesday sentenced a Central Islip man to 50 years to life in jail for the attempted murder of a police officer whose nose was nearly severed while responding to a 911 call almost two years ago.

State Supreme Court Justice John Collins gave Mark Caraway, 42, the maximum penalty for stabbing a Suffolk County police officer in the face after police were called to an Oakland Avenue home for a welfare check, authorities said.

“I apologize to the officer,” Caraway said. “I didn’t know what happened. I heard voices in my head. The voices kept saying that somebody was going to kill me. That’s why I barricaded myself in the room.”

Defense attorney Christopher Gioe of Hauppauge and his client’s family said they were glad that Officer Michael Cummings has recovered and returned to work. Cummings attended the sentencing but did not speak.

“The defendant was fully aware of what he was doing and fully aware it was wrong,” Assistant District Attorney Laura Newcombe said in court.

Before sentencing Caraway, Judge John Collins said: “A civilized society needs to protect its protectors, and when they are attacked the response must be swift and complete. There is no place in civilized society for the defendant.”

Outside court, Gioe said his client “lacked substantial capacity to know right from wrong.”

Caraway was found guilty by a jury on May 2 of attempted aggravated murder of a police officer, a class A felony, and five counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, a class B felony.

On Aug. 13, 2016, Suffolk County police responded to a 911 call asking for a welfare check on Caraway, who was reportedly acting irrationally, threatening to hurt himself and others, and had barricaded himself in the basement of the house, officials said.

Caraway, armed with two knives, slashed one of the officers in the face several times, nearly cutting off his nose, officials said. He refused to drop his weapons and, in an attempt to subdue him, police used a Taser on him, officials said.

The officer underwent four hours of surgery at Stony Brook University Hospital after the attack, during which police said his nose was “nearly severed.”