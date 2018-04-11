TODAY'S PAPER
Nassau police seek would-be Marriott robber

By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com
Nassau police are searching for a suspect who they said tried to commit a robbery at a Uniondale hotel early Wednesday by showing his potential victim a message on a cellphone demanding money.

Third Squad detectives said the suspect walked into the Long Island Marriott hotel at 101 James Doolittle Blvd. and approached a front desk clerk to show her a message that read “Give me your money; I want your money.”

The clerk replied that there was no money at the front desk and he walked out of the hotel, police said.

The suspect was described as wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with GAP written across the chest. He was seen entering a bluish-green late 1990s model Honda Civic hatchback to leave the scene.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

