Long IslandCrime

Former manager at facility charged with stealing from residents with special needs, police said

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A former manager at a home for residents with special needs has been arrested on charges relating to stealing approximately $50,000 from the accounts of 11 victims, Suffolk County Police said Wednesday.

Police said Financial Crimes Unit detectives began an investigation in January after administrators at the Maryhaven Center of Hope discovered "an employee was stealing money" from the personal accounts of residents at the center on North Ocean Avenue in Medford. That investigation culminated with the arrest Tuesday of Jazzame Paranzino, 29, of Lafayette Drive, Shirley.

Paranzino was charged with third-degree grand larceny, police said.

She faces arraignment Wednesday in First District Court in Central Islip.

It was not immediately clear if Paranzino is represented by an attorney.

Police have scheduled a news conference Wednesday after with Acting Commissioner Stuart Cameron to discuss details of the investigation.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

