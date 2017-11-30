Glen Cove Massage Envy worker charged with sex abuse, cops say
The arrest comes after BuzzFeed reported more than 180 people have filed lawsuits, police reports and complaints against the national spa chain.
A therapist at Massage Envy in Glen Cove faces sex abuse and forcible touching charges after he made inappropriate contact with a client during a session in September, police said Thursday.
Glen Cove police said the accuser went to police on Monday, one day after the website BuzzFeed News reported more than 180 people have filed sex assault lawsuits, police reports and other sexual misconduct...
