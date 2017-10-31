An argument between dog owners at a dog park in East Massapequa on Monday ended with one of the participants under arrest after, Nassau County police said, he “punched and elbowed” an officer responding to the disturbance.

Lek Domni, 59, of Lourae Drive in Massapequa Park, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest at the Town of Oyster Bay Dog Park at 5:52 p.m., police said.

Police said Domni and another dog owner had an argument about their dogs that escalated with the arrival of patrol officers, who responded to a disturbance call in the park on Louden Street and Clocks Boulevard.

It was then, police said, that Domni “became combative” and punched and elbowed one of the officers in the face.

The male officer, whose identity was not released, was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Domni now faces arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Hempstead, police said.