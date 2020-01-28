A former Massapequa High School physics teacher was sentenced in Central Islip federal court Tuesday to five years in prison, the mandatory minimum, for uploading and possessing hundreds of images of child pornography, officials said.

Joseph Zanco, 45, of Massapequa, was also sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Joseph Bianco to seven years of supervised release following his imprisonment. He must register as a sex offender and cannot have unsupervised contact with minors.

Zanco pleaded guilty in April 2019 to one count of transporting child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography

“As a licensed teacher, Zanco had a mandatory obligation to report crimes against children, and today he was punished for doing just the opposite: perpetuating their victimization by his transportation and possession of child pornography,” said Richard Donoghue, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

Zanco, who taught in the Massapequa school district for 12 years, was suspended without pay after his arrested by federal agents in August 2018.

Alan Nelson, Zanco’s Lake Success-based attorney, did not respond to a request for comment.

In April 2018, Zanco began to upload hundreds of images of child pornography to the storage feature on his Google account, prosecutors said. Following federal law and company policy, Google officials suspended Zanco’s account and notified law enforcement, prosecutors said.

Agents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement subsequently searched Zanco’s Google account where they found the child pornography, prosecutors said. Additional images and videos containing child pornography were recovered from Zanco’s cellphone and laptop computer, prosecutors said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Zanco, a man who was entrusted to teach our youth, violated that trust by engaging in the transmission and possession of child pornography,” said Peter Fitzhugh, special agent-in-charge of the New York office of Homeland Security Investigations in a news release.

This prosecution was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.