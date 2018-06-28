A family argument in Massapequa ended Wednesday when a woman backed up her car and dragged her mother, possibly running her over, Nassau County police said.

The dispute between Shaquay Minter, 25, and her mother, 42, escalated in the driveway of their home on County Line Road at about 1:15 p.m. as the younger woman got into her car, police said.

As the mother reached through the open door to retrieve her pocketbook from the car, Minter backed up the vehicle, trapping her mother, police said.

The woman was dragged down the driveway, authorities said. A witness called police, who arrested Minter less than 10 minutes later.

The mother was seriously injured and was being evaluated at a hospital Wednesday night, police said.

Homicide detectives were trying to determine whether some of her injuries were caused by being run over.

Minter is expected to be arraigned Thursday on charges of second-degree assault and first-degree criminal contempt.