Nassau cops probe Massapequa Park house shooting

Nassau County police are investigating an apparent drive-by shooting in Massapequa Park in which multiple shots were fired into a home where residents were sleeping, police said Monday.

No one was injured in the shooting, which occurred about 1:26 a.m. Monday at a home on Glengariff Road, police said. More than a dozen shots were fired, police said.

"We do not believe that that house was purposely targeted," said Det. Vincent Garcia, a department spokesman. "It appears that a car might have stopped in front of the house and directed fire towards the house."

But when asked if police believe someone other than the home's occupants were targeted by the gunfire, Garcia said it's "part of the investigation."

Investigators found multiple bullet shell casings and damage to the home. Garcia said detectives are reviewing that evidence, as well as video surveillance.

Massapequa Park Mayor Jeffrey Pravado on Monday afternoon, attempted to allay residents' concerns, saying that the community is safe. Pravado said he learned of the shooting about 6 a.m. and spoke soon thereafter with Police Comissioner Patrick Ryder, who said there would be additional patrols in the area.

"He assured us that the police will do everything they possible can and there will be stepped up patrols," said Pravado.

Garcia urged anyone who may have witnessed the shooting, has video of it or any information, to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or the Seventh Squad at 516-573-6753. All callers will remain anonymous.