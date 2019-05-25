Nassau County police have uncovered the remains of another body in the Massapequa Preserve that they believe was buried there more than two years ago by MS-13 gang members.

Detectives unearthed the human remains from a shallow grave about 4 p.m. Friday in the preserve about 100 to 150 feet from where an alleged victim of the gang was discovered in March 2017, Nassau Police Homicide Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said.

Police said the body has not been identified, but they believe they know who it is: one of 11 people murdered by MS-13 members sometime in 2016. The remains have deteriorated over two years and will be tested with DNA to confirm the identity.

Authorities have returned to the preserve more than a dozen times searching for remains, Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said. Detectives have dug extensively twice searching for clues and found an indentation in the ground that was pointed to by K-9 units.

“Two detectives raked about an acre of land looking for signs the ground may have been disturbed and someone might be buried here,” Fitzpatrick said.

The body was discovered near where they found the remains of Julio Espantzay-Gonzalez, 18, of Hempstead, in March 2017, police said. Authorities have said Espantzay-Gonzalez was lured with sex and drugs, then attacked with machetes and shot before being buried in the preserve that January.

In February 2018, three reputed Long Island MS-13 gang members were charged with murder in his death.

During the investigation, police found evidence that a second body may have been buried in the preserve, Fitzpatrick said. Police had to fight rising groundwater underground that led to decomposition.

Multiple agencies worked on the case, including the federal Homeland Security Investigations and Drug Enforcement Administration. In November, authorities brought a digger into the woods, as well as a State Police K-9 unit cross-trained to detect narcotics and cadavers, but found no remains.

On Friday, police officers and homicide detectives streamed into the heavily wooded 432-acre preserve, cordoned off at Ocean Avenue near Merrick Road. The sound of trees being cut could be heard in the evening, not far from the Nassau-Suffolk Greenbelt Trail and the preserve's largest body of water, Massapequa Lake. Emergency service units, Seventh Precinct officers and homicide investigators remained into the night.

Since police started their investigation, detectives believe they have recovered all 11 victims, mostly found in shallow graves around Nassau County, Ryder said Saturday.

“We want people in Massapequa and Nassau County to know our parks are safe and open for business,” Ryder said.

With Craig Schneider and Ellen Yan