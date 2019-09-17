Nassau police said Tuesday they had arrested an 18-year-old Hempstead man and charged him with murder in connection with the discovery of the body of a homicide victim in the Massapequa Preserve.

Samuel Ponce, 18, of Front Street, was arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on Tuesday on a second-degree murder charge, police and court records said.

In May, detectives discovered the body of a teenage homicide victim in the preserve, two years after another body was recovered there.

It was unclear late Tuesday which killing police believe Ponce played a role in.

Ponce’s Legal Aid attorney could not be reached for comment late Tuesday, but online court records said he pleaded not guilty and was being held.

He is due back in court on Sept. 24, records show.