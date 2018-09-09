A man exposed himself to a group of female joggers at Massapequa Preserve Sunday morning, police said.

The group continued running after seeing the man around 9:15 a.m., Nassau County police said. The man, who left southbound through the Massapequa Park preserve, is believed to be between 20 and 25 years old and wore a blue-hooded sweatshirt.

Police investigated five similar lewd acts at the preserve in October 2016, including when three men were spotted naked within minutes of each other.

Police ask anyone with information about Sunday’s crime to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.