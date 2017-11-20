Nassau police are searching for a man who used a hammer on Sunday morning to smash the front door of three Massapequa businesses, swiping cash and other items, authorities said.

The burglar used a wooden-handled hammer shortly after 2 a.m. to shatter the front glass doors of JJ Princess Nails, Vidcom Filmworks and EQ Nails & Spa, all on Merrick Road, authorities said.

The suspect stole an undetermined amount of cash, nail polish and tools, according to detectives from the Seventh Precinct in Seaford.

Police describe the suspect as roughly 6-feet tall with an average build, mustache and beard. He was last seen wearing a gray winter hat with white stripes, a red hooded North Face sweatshirt, black pants and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.