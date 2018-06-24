Suffolk police charged a Mastic Beach woman with endangering the welfare of a child after an officer pulled over her 15-year-old daughter who was driving alone on Sunrise Highway in Eastport Sunday morning, authorities said.

A Highway Patrol Bureau officer saw the teenager driving a 1997 Mercury Sable at a high rate of speed westbound near Exit 62, Suffolk police said.

The officer pulled the girl over at about 9:30 a.m., police said. The girl's her mother, Yolanda Martinez-Reymundo, allowed her to drive alone to her job, police said.

Martinez-Reymundo, 41, of Forest Road, Mastic Beach, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child. She will be held overnight at the Seventh Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip Monday, police said.