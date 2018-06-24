Mom let 15-year-old daughter drive alone, Suffolk police say
Suffolk police charged a Mastic Beach woman with endangering the welfare of a child after an officer pulled over her 15-year-old daughter who was driving alone on Sunrise Highway in Eastport Sunday morning, authorities said.
A Highway Patrol Bureau officer saw the teenager driving a 1997 Mercury Sable at a high rate of speed westbound near Exit 62, Suffolk police said.
The officer pulled the girl over at about 9:30 a.m., police said. The girl's her mother, Yolanda Martinez-Reymundo, allowed her to drive alone to her job, police said.
Martinez-Reymundo, 41, of Forest Road, Mastic Beach, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child. She will be held overnight at the Seventh Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip Monday, police said.
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.