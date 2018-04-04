A Mastic Beach man was charged with drunken driving after his pickup truck struck a utility pole Tuesday night and overturned, Suffolk County police said.

Police said there were no injuries.

The crash happened at about 10:35 p.m. when Salvatore Gesualdi, 25, of Wavecrest Drive, was driving a 2005 Dodge pickup westbound on Wavecrest near Mayfield Drive when his vehicle struck a utility pole and overturned into a fence, police said.

Gesualdi was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.