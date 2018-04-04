Cops: Drunken driver hits pole and overturns in Mastic Beach
A Mastic Beach man was charged with drunken driving after his pickup truck struck a utility pole Tuesday night and overturned, Suffolk County police said.
Police said there were no injuries.
The crash happened at about 10:35 p.m. when Salvatore Gesualdi, 25, of Wavecrest Drive, was driving a 2005 Dodge pickup westbound on Wavecrest near Mayfield Drive when his vehicle struck a utility pole and overturned into a fence, police said.
Gesualdi was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Recent LI mug shotsRecent mug shots from law enforcement agencies on Long Island. LI crime statsSearch crime statistics in Nassau and Suffolk counties from 2006 to 2016. 5 ways to send story tips to Newsday Do you have information that might lead Newsday to an important story, or an investigation? A document that starts us on the trail? Here are five ways for you to send our journalists tips, documents and data with a range of security options.
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.