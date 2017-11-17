Burglars fired a shot in an occupied Mastic Beach home Friday morning before fleeing empty-handed, Suffolk County police said.

A man and woman in the home on Alder Drive awoke when the burglars entered about 2:05 a.m., police said.

The man “was able to chase the burglars away. As the burglars fled, one of them fired a shot down the hallway,” police said in a news release.

“The burglars then left with no proceeds, fleeing on foot in an unknown direction,” the news release said.

Police provided no further details, and asked anyone with information on the crime to call the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.