Cops: Mastic Beach man arrested in a string of break-ins

A Mastic Beach man who was surprised by a worker at a closed Center Moriches pizzeria as he broke into it was later arrested and charged in a string of break-ins, Suffolk County police said.

Richard Greene, 55, was arrested on West Main Street in Patchogue at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, police said. That was about 45 minutes after, police said, he broke through the glass door of Michelangelo Pizzeria at 794 Maintainability St. in Center Moriches and was surprised by the store employee, who followed him and called police.

The investigation that followed, by Fifth Squad and Seventh Squad detectives, linked Greene to four other break-ins and burglaries, committed in February and March in Suffolk, police said.

According to police, those incidents included: A burglary at Sunwave Cleaners, 400 S. Service Rd., Patchogue, on Feb. 26 at 11:15 p.m.; a burglary of a Dunkin store at 369 E. Main St., Patchogue, on Feb. 26 at 11:50 p.m.; a burglary at RG Wings, 630 Mastic Rd., Mastic, on March 3 at about 9:30 p.m.; and a criminal mischief incident at Your Bagel Cafe, 504 Main St., Center Moriches, on March 4 at 10:05 p.m.

Greene was charged with four counts of third-degree burglary, possession of burglar tools, third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle and circumventing an interlock device. He additionally was charged with one count of criminal mischief.

Greene faces arraignment Friday in First District Court in Central Islip.